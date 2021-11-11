FY2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

