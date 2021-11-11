FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Decreased by Analyst

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.99). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

