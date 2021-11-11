FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

