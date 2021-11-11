FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By William Blair

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.18. Trex has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

