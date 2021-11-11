FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Issued By B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.62). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

AMC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905,852 shares of company stock worth $35,694,855. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.