Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN remained flat at $$6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

