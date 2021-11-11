Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $498.78 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $498.78 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

