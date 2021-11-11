Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

