Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

BA stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.