Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 111 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $330.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

