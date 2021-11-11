Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.99 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

