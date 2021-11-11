Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.82.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

