Friendz Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,491.58 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $618,491.58 and $142,218.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

