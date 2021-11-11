Freshii (TSE:FRII) Raised to Speculative Buy at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:FRII traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.20. 16,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.16. Freshii has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a PE ratio of -27.16.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

