Freshii (TSE:FRII) Raised to Speculative Buy at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:FRII traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.20. 16,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.16. Freshii has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a PE ratio of -27.16.
About Freshii
