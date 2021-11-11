Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €48.70 ($57.29) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.37 ($80.43).

ETR:FME opened at €58.98 ($69.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

