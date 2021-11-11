Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 24,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

