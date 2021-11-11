Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.14. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 17,338 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

