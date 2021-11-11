Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

FOXF stock opened at $182.29 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $189.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

