Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.09.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $333.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $112.35 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 47.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

