Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.73

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 82749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

