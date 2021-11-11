Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $82.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Focus Financial Partners traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 556.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

