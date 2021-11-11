FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $734.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

