Flux Market Cap Hits $465.47 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $465.47 million and $44.76 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 267.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00320023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00163757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00103956 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 218,898,042 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

