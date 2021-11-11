Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE FLR opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Fluor has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

