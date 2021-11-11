Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.84 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

