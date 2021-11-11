Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 94,730 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 94,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

