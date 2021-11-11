Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CX Institutional bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,001,000.

SPGM opened at $58.20 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.