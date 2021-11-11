Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,701,000.

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50.

