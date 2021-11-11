Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.74 Million in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.41% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.20.

