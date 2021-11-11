Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.36% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71.

