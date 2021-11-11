Fivebalance (FBN) Price Tops $0.0002

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 109.2% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $206,868.92 and $168.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

