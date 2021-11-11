First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.20. 6,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.