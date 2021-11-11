First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.80 and last traded at $54.01. 19,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 54,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.