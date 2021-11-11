First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.05 and last traded at $79.41. 14,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 47,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.