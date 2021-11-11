First Trust Advisors LP Sells 59,509 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avaya by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Avaya stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

