First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 397,449 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

