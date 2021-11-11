First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.00 and traded as high as C$28.70. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$27.63, with a volume of 1,697,521 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.00. The company has a market cap of C$18.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

