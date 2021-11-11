First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.15. First Advantage shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.