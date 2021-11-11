First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.15. First Advantage shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 4,215 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
