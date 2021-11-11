Finxflo (FXF) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.88 Million

Finxflo (CURRENCY:FXF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Finxflo has a total market cap of $18.88 million and $231,641.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Finxflo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Finxflo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Finxflo

Finxflo (CRYPTO:FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,808,093 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

Finxflo Coin Trading

