Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 150905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.63. The company has a market capitalization of £123.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.