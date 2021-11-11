Financial Contrast: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $76.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 14.10 -$16.22 million ($2.30) -3.79 Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 94.19 -$45.59 million ($1.52) -41.32

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -75.60% -63.04% Kymera Therapeutics -90.50% -21.01% -12.34%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

