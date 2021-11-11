Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

