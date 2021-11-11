Fidus Investment Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

