Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

