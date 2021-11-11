FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $53.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $91.43 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $251.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $281.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.94 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 1,210,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

