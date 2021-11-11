Feellike (FLL) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,305.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,845.78 or 1.00401638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.34 or 0.07113484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

