Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

