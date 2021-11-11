Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $31,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 336.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 415,330 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

