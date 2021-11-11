Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $55.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FSS opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. Federal Signal has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $48.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 124.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

