Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 2,223,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,797. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,271. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 50.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 40.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 554,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 146.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fastly by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fastly by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.